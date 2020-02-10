Parallel Advisors LLC Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 72.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $58.33 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

