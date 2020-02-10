Parallel Advisors LLC Has $61,000 Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,413,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,644,000 after purchasing an additional 535,702 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,584,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $545,039.67. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,138. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $46.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.04.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.