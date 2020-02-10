Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 386 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 82.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,817 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.3% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 56,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 11.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WCN stock opened at $99.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $80.66 and a 1-year high of $100.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

