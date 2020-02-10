Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 4,167 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $122,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $1,925,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.01 and its 200-day moving average is $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $96.70 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $311.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

