Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,377,000 after acquiring an additional 397,549 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 606,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,660,000 after acquiring an additional 34,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 264,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $51.42 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0868 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

