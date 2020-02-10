Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $435,000 Stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,902 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,216 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,644 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd alerts:

NYSE AWF opened at $12.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.