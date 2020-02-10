Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $542,000 Holdings in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,598 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in LYFT were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LYFT by 451.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in LYFT by 723.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in LYFT in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in LYFT by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $49.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. LYFT Inc has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $88.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47.

In other LYFT news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $71,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $737,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,409 shares of company stock worth $7,705,342.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of LYFT from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

