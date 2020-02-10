Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CarMax by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of CarMax by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE KMX opened at $96.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $100.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day moving average is $90.88.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

