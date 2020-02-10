Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 444 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 48.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.6% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra upped their price target on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $163.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.61. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $153.34 and a 1 year high of $176.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.63%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

