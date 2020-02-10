Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $517,000 Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNN. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,389,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,259,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 141,460 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth $2,499,000. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $48.25 on Monday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

