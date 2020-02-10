Paul Zwillenberg Buys 18 Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) insider Paul Zwillenberg purchased 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 816 ($10.73) per share, for a total transaction of £146.88 ($193.21).

Paul Zwillenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Paul Zwillenberg purchased 19 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 824 ($10.84) per share, with a total value of £156.56 ($205.95).

On Monday, December 9th, Paul Zwillenberg acquired 18 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 831 ($10.93) per share, with a total value of £149.58 ($196.76).

Shares of LON DMGT traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 801 ($10.54). 99,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,086. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 825.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 820.10. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a fifty-two week low of GBX 594.50 ($7.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 897 ($11.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Daily Mail and General Trust P L C will post 4016.9997836 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) per share. This is an increase from Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s previous dividend of $7.30. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s dividend payout ratio is 0.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DMGT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 648 ($8.52) to GBX 706 ($9.29) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 770 ($10.13) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 858.11 ($11.29).

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

