PAYCENT (PYN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,036.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a market cap of $65,289.00 and approximately $2,036.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.09 or 0.03594496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00255991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00136908 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002659 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT’s genesis date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,364,156 tokens. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

