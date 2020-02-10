Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $325.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $286.75.
PAYC opened at $293.53 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $165.98 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.84.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,705,000 after acquiring an additional 600,640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,061,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $13,786,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after acquiring an additional 34,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
