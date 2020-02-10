Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $325.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $286.75.

PAYC opened at $293.53 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $165.98 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.84.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,705,000 after acquiring an additional 600,640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,061,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $13,786,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after acquiring an additional 34,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

