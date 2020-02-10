Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Paycom Software from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Paycom Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $286.75.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC opened at $293.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.69 and a 200 day moving average of $247.84. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $165.98 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.