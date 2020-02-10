Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
PAYC has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Paycom Software from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Paycom Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $286.75.
Shares of PAYC opened at $293.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.69 and a 200 day moving average of $247.84. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $165.98 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
