PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on PaySign in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

PAYS stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.20. 435,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.34 million, a PE ratio of 83.64 and a beta of 0.67. PaySign has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PaySign by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PaySign by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PaySign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in PaySign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 30.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

