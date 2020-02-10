PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (OTCMKTS:BEDU) Financial Review

PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PCS Edventures! and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCS Edventures! 12.20% -53.29% 39.84% Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 9.33% 10.03% 4.72%

0.4% of PCS Edventures! shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of PCS Edventures! shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

PCS Edventures! has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PCS Edventures! and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCS Edventures! 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 0 2 0 0 2.00

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a consensus price target of $9.65, indicating a potential upside of 5.01%. Given Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Scholar Education Holdngs is more favorable than PCS Edventures!.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PCS Edventures! and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCS Edventures! $4.87 million 1.01 $850,000.00 N/A N/A Bright Scholar Education Holdngs $358.25 million 3.18 $33.70 million $0.30 30.63

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has higher revenue and earnings than PCS Edventures!.

Summary

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs beats PCS Edventures! on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PCS Edventures! Company Profile

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. The company was formerly known as PCS Education Systems, Inc. and changed its name to PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. in March 2000. PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 68 schools across 8 provinces in China. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

