Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the coal producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE:BTU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.48. 42,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,812. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $28,801.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,071 shares of company stock valued at $50,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,322 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 34,470 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,620 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,790 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

