Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Peloton from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Peloton in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Peloton in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.05.

Peloton stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,149. Peloton has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.83) EPS. Peloton’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,533,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,603,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,275,000. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

