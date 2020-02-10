Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,387 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.3% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

