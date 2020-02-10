Periscope Capital Inc. Has $11.09 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,303 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.37% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $11,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CEF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 234,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of CEF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 29,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,741. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $15.55.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.