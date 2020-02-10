Periscope Capital Inc. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAMU)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAMU) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Acamar Partners Acquisition were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Acamar Partners Acquisition by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 227,897 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,038,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,657,000.

OTCMKTS ACAMU traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.33. 5,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,848. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

