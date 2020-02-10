Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 120,500 Software Acquisition Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAQNU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAQNU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 120,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAQNU. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,096,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAQNU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,605. Software Acquisition Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29.

Software Acquisition Group Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

