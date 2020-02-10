Permanent tsb Group (LON:IL0A) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.93

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Permanent tsb Group Holdings PLC (LON:IL0A)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 89900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.01 ($0.01).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.57.

About Permanent tsb Group (LON:IL0A)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides retail, and small and medium enterprise banking products and services. The company operates through two segments, Core Bank and Non-Core Business. It offers current accounts, retail and corporate deposits, institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards, consumer finance, and overdrafts.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent tsb Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent tsb Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit