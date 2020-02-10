Permanent tsb Group (LON:IL0A) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.93

Permanent tsb Group Holdings PLC (LON:IL0A)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 89900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.01 ($0.01).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.57.

About Permanent tsb Group (LON:IL0A)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides retail, and small and medium enterprise banking products and services. The company operates through two segments, Core Bank and Non-Core Business. It offers current accounts, retail and corporate deposits, institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards, consumer finance, and overdrafts.

