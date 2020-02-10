Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Trading Down 4.8%

Petro-Victory Energy Corp (CVE:VRY)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59, 6,061 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 189% from the average session volume of 2,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The firm has a market cap of $7.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY)

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests in the petroleum and natural gas exploration, and other energy activities in Latin America. It has working interests in four oil fields comprising 12,850 gross acres located in three onshore basins in Brazil. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Petro-Victory Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro-Victory Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.