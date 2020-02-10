Phoenixcoin Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $279,095.00 and $89.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.01279311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048689 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00020989 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00212352 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00070424 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

