PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ) Trading Up 0.2%

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.98 and last traded at $60.98, approximately 1,024 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day moving average is $60.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ) by 177.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.28% of PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco Broad U.S. Tips Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities (Component Securities) of The BofA Merrill Lynch US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Index).

