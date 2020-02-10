Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE PCQ opened at $19.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

