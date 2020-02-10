PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

PTY opened at $19.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

