PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.
PTY opened at $19.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $19.73.
PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
