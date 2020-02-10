Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.07 Million Stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 531,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $32.70 on Monday. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

