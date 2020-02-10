Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $972,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,320 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after buying an additional 1,551,062 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $736,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 40,267 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXC opened at $48.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

