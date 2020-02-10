Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,158 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Covanta were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Covanta by 0.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,146 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,265,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 27.0% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 601,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 127,929 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 492,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 96,629 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 22.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 79,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 9.7% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 391,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 34,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

CVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Covanta in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of CVA opened at $15.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 384.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. Covanta Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $18.38.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

