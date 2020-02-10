Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 108,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 32,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 214,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.0802 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Invesco Financial Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

