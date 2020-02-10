Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 21,329.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,373,000 after buying an additional 831,849 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,971.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 335,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after buying an additional 319,325 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,211,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,424,000 after buying an additional 310,066 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 340,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after buying an additional 254,360 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,788,000. 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

NVO opened at $63.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $149.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $64.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.