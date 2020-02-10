Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,014 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

SCHB opened at $79.27 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.49.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

