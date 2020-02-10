Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 49,589 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,589 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 345.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $123,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Newell Brands stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

