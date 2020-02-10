Piper Sandler Trims Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Target Price to

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from to in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MYGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a strong-buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Shares of MYGN stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $20.52. 67,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,853. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -56.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $48.40.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert acquired 5,860 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 31.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 196.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 12.2% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

