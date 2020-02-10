Piper Sandler Trims Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Target Price to

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from to in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
MYGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a strong-buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.06.
Shares of MYGN stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $20.52. 67,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,853. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -56.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $48.40.
In related news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert acquired 5,860 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 31.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 196.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 12.2% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period.
About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.
