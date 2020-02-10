Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.40

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 12584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

In related news, Director Everardo Goyanes bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,332.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 60,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,682.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,966,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,860,000 after acquiring an additional 799,859 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,086,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,345,000 after purchasing an additional 841,108 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Plains GP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,603,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,958,000 after buying an additional 99,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Plains GP by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,183,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,511,000 after buying an additional 325,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Plains GP by 52.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,610,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 553,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

