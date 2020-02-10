Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 58.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 32.5% during the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 215.9% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $82.58 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $56.14 and a 52 week high of $83.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.19.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.