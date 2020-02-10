Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plantronics is a global leader in audio communications for businesses and consumers. They have pioneered new trends in audio technology for 50 years, creating innovative products that allow people to simply communicate. From unified communication solutions to Bluetooth® headsets, they deliver uncompromising quality, an ideal experience, and extraordinary service. Plantronics is used by every company in the Fortune 100, as well as 911 dispatch, air traffic control and the New York Stock Exchange. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Plantronics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Sidoti lowered Plantronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Plantronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Plantronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of PLT opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94. Plantronics has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $600.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Plantronics’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 992.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 183,938 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 523.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

