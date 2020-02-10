Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Invests $72,000 in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Magnachip Semiconductor accounts for approximately 0.0% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 97,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $1,459,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,457,560. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

MX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.19. 5,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,661. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $486.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

