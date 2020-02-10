Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Purchases 4,779 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 929,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. First Solar makes up 14.3% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned 0.88% of First Solar worth $51,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen set a $83.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

FSLR stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.93. 41,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,756. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average is $57.76. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,322.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $69.24.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $482,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,151.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $266,850.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,653. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

