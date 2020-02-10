Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pope Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pope Resources from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of POPE opened at $115.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $519.41 million, a PE ratio of 167.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.00. Pope Resources has a fifty-two week low of $64.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other Pope Resources news, major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 2,000 shares of Pope Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.07 per share, for a total transaction of $186,140.00. Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 700 shares of Pope Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.79 per share, for a total transaction of $64,253.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,552,977.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 12,566 shares of company stock worth $1,138,877 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POPE. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pope Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pope Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pope Resources by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pope Resources

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Partnership Timber, Funds Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from the Partnership's 120,000 acres of direct timberland ownership in Washington; and private equity timber funds' 134,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California that co-owned with third-party investors.

