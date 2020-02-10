Populous 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.95 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Populous has a market cap of $24.58 million and $3.95 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00004685 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Bithumb. In the last week, Populous has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.74 or 0.03591341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00256314 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00136861 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Mercatox, Kucoin, Livecoin, Bithumb, OKEx, LATOKEN, Binance and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

