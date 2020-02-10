Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer Sells 4,000 Shares

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $426,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $5.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.65. The stock had a trading volume of 495,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,108. Power Integrations Inc has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.26.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

