Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer Sells 4,000 Shares

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $426,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $5.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.65. The stock had a trading volume of 495,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,108. Power Integrations Inc has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.26.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.
