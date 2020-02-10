PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Receives $19.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

PQG has been the subject of several analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PQ Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PQG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PQ Group by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PQG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,532. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

