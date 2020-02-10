Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $58.15

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.15 and traded as low as $54.94. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $55.10, with a volume of 17 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Preformed Line Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.