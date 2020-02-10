Pretium Resources (PVG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

PVG stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 65,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.84 and a beta of -0.57. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $13.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PVG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Pretium Resources from $24.80 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

