Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 112,329 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,306,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 6.76% of EPR Properties worth $374,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,084,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,235,000 after acquiring an additional 96,881 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc lifted its position in EPR Properties by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 166,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 71,440 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 30,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.43.

Shares of EPR stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.81. 19,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,707. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $67.32 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

