Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $351.80 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,822,959 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 379,857 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Comcast worth $351,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 25.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its position in Comcast by 9,382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 37,740 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 37,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

CMCSA traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.45. 4,509,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,776,040. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $47.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $203.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

