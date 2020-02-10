Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $713.33 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,959,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174,588 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications accounts for about 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.63% of SBA Communications worth $713,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,683,000 after buying an additional 486,674 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 33.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 579,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,730,000 after purchasing an additional 114,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock traded up $4.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.00. 9,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,988. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $178.57 and a 1-year high of $270.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 219.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

